WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

396 FPUS56 KSEW 111056

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-120000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 38 43 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ559-120000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 35 41 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ507-120000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 38 43 / 10 10 10

Everett 44 36 41 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ509-120000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 37 43 / 20 20 10

Tacoma 45 36 42 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ556-120000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 38 43 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-120000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 35 43 / 20 10 10

Enumclaw 43 33 40 / 20 10 10

North Bend 45 35 42 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ503-120000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 29 40 / 20

Sumas 43 27 39 / 20

$$

WAZ506-120000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 34 42 / 10

Mount Vernon 45 33 42 / 10

$$

WAZ001-120000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 33 43 / 10 10

Eastsound 44 34 39 / 20

$$

WAZ510-120000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 33 42 / 10

Port Townsend 46 33 43 / 20

$$

WAZ511-120000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy fog

in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 34 43 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-120000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 35 44 / 20 10 10

Olympia 46 34 44 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-120000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ514-120000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 33 43 / 20 10

Sequim 46 32 43 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ515-120000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 35 43 / 10 10

$$

WAZ517-120000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 37 45 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-120000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 31 46 / 10

$$

WAZ513-120000-

Olympics-

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 21 27 / 20

$$

WAZ567-120000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 21 29 / 10

$$

WAZ568-120000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 26 30 / 20 20 10

Stevens Pass 31 24 27 / 10 10

$$

WAZ569-120000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

