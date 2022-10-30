WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022

_____

526 FPUS56 KSEW 300958

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 50 55 / 90 100 70

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 46 55 / 90 100 60

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 49 54 / 90 100 50

Everett 54 49 53 / 90 100 70

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 49 56 / 90 100 90

Tacoma 55 48 55 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 50 56 / 90 100 70

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 45 54 / 100 100 90

Enumclaw 54 45 53 / 100 100 100

North Bend 56 44 56 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 43 54 / 100 100 60

Sumas 53 43 53 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 47 56 / 90 100 50

Mount Vernon 54 43 55 / 90 100 60

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 43 59 / 90 100 40

Eastsound 53 47 53 / 90 100 50

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 46 54 / 90 100 50

Port Townsend 57 43 54 / 80 100 80

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 45 56 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 45 55 / 90 100 90

Olympia 56 47 56 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 44 55 / 100 100 50

Sequim 58 41 56 / 80 100 70

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 55 45 52 / 100 100 50

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 50 53 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 44 54 / 100 100 50

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet

increasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 36 38 / 100 100 50

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 35 39 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the

passes around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the passes around 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light

wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 38 46 / 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 41 38 41 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather