WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

858 FPUS56 KSEW 161002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 52 66 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 50 65 / 20 30 10

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 52 62 / 50 30 10

Everett 62 51 63 / 50 30 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 50 68 / 20 20 10

Tacoma 67 49 66 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 65 52 66 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 49 68 / 60 30 10

Enumclaw 64 48 66 / 20 30 10

North Bend 65 48 68 / 40 30 10

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 49 67 / 50 10

Sumas 66 48 70 / 60 10 10

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 51 66 / 40 10 10

Mount Vernon 65 51 66 / 40 10

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 49 66 / 40 10 10

Eastsound 64 52 63 / 50 10 10

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 51 62 / 40 10

Port Townsend 62 49 61 / 40 20 10

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 48 69 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 68 47 69 / 20 10 10

Olympia 68 46 68 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 49 61 / 30 10 10

Sequim 63 48 63 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 49 61 / 40 20 10

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 51 64 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 48 65 / 40 20 10

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 37 47 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 39 54 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 60s. East wind in the passes to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 41 61 / 40 30 10

Stevens Pass 49 39 56 / 30 20

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

$$

