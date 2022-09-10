WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 665 FPUS56 KSEW 101036 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. WAZ558-102300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Areas of smoke late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Areas of smoke late in the evening. Lows around 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 87 60 80 \/ 10 $$ WAZ559-102300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 86 57 78 \/ 10 $$ WAZ507-102300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 80 60 76 \/ 10 Everett 78 61 79 \/ 10 $$ WAZ509-102300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 85 60 81 \/ 10 Tacoma 86 59 80 \/ 10 $$ WAZ556-102300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 84 62 81 \/ 10 $$ WAZ555-102300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Near gaps in the terrain, east wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 85 62 83 \/ 10 Enumclaw 85 60 82 \/ 10 North Bend 84 60 86 \/ 10 $$ WAZ503-102300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 60. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 77 57 78 \/ Sumas 85 59 83 \/ $$ WAZ506-102300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 73 58 75 \/ 10 Mount Vernon 78 59 80 \/ $$ WAZ001-102300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 76 53 74 \/ 10 Eastsound 74 57 70 \/ 10 $$ WAZ510-102300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 53 69 \/ 10 Port Townsend 73 53 73 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ511-102300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 87 59 79 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ504-102300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Highs around 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 87 56 81 \/ 10 10 Olympia 87 54 80 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ512-102300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Haze early. Highs around 90. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ WAZ514-102300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 76 55 71 \/ 10 10 Sequim 72 56 75 \/ 10 $$ WAZ515-102300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 79 56 66 \/ 10 10 $$ WAZ517-102300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Haze early. Highs in the mid 80s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle after midnight. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 87 59 65 \/ 20 20 $$ WAZ516-102300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 89 55 66 \/ 10 20 $$ WAZ513-102300- Olympics- 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Haze in the morning. Snow level near 12500 feet. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 75 60 66 \/ 10 $$ WAZ567-102300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 76 59 70 \/ $$ WAZ568-102300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures around 70. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 76 55 79 \/ Stevens Pass 78 54 75 \/ $$ WAZ569-102300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 335 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze. Freezing level near 16000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening, then haze after midnight. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather