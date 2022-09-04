WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ 150 FPUS56 KSEW 040959 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Labor Day, Monday night, and Tuesday. WAZ558-042300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 76 56 74 \/ 10 30 $$ WAZ559-042300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 74 53 72 \/ 30 30 10 $$ WAZ507-042300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 74 56 70 \/ 20 50 10 Everett 75 55 70 \/ 20 50 10 $$ WAZ509-042300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 79 55 74 \/ 10 30 Tacoma 77 55 73 \/ 20 20 $$ WAZ556-042300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light wind. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 77 57 74 \/ 10 50 10 $$ WAZ555-042300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 79 55 74 \/ 10 60 Enumclaw 78 52 73 \/ 10 30 North Bend 81 53 77 \/ 10 40 $$ WAZ503-042300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 73 54 71 \/ 50 50 Sumas 75 51 73 \/ 60 60 $$ WAZ506-042300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 75 53 71 \/ 40 50 Mount Vernon 77 52 73 \/ 30 60 $$ WAZ001-042300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely early. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 73 50 73 \/ 60 30 10 Eastsound 70 56 69 \/ 60 40 10 $$ WAZ510-042300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain early. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 70 52 66 \/ 30 40 Port Townsend 73 50 67 \/ 30 30 $$ WAZ511-042300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 74 51 75 \/ 40 10 $$ WAZ504-042300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 79 51 76 \/ 20 10 Olympia 78 50 76 \/ 30 20 $$ WAZ512-042300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-042300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 68 50 67 \/ 60 10 Sequim 73 49 68 \/ 40 20 $$ WAZ515-042300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 62 51 63 \/ 90 20 $$ WAZ517-042300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 65 54 68 \/ 70 10 $$ WAZ516-042300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 66 51 69 \/ 90 10 $$ WAZ513-042300- Olympics- 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy late in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 57 41 55 \/ 60 10 $$ WAZ567-042300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow early. Snow level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 14500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 61 45 57 \/ 40 70 $$ WAZ568-042300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 70 47 66 \/ 10 40 Stevens Pass 68 46 63 \/ 40 $$ WAZ569-042300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 259 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 10500 feet in the evening. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather