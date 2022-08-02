WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

868 FPUS56 KSEW 020949

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-022300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 78 55 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-022300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 77 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-022300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 56 75 / 0 0 0

Everett 74 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-022300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 78 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-022300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 79 57 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-022300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 80 56 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 79 52 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-022300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 73 57 71 / 0 0 10

Sumas 77 55 74 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ506-022300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 55 72 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 76 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-022300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 53 74 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 71 57 71 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ510-022300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 53 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-022300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 76 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-022300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

Olympia 78 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-022300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ514-022300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 53 68 / 0 0 10

Sequim 71 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-022300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 54 62 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ517-022300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 56 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-022300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 54 66 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ513-022300-

Olympics-

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 50 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-022300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 63 49 62 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ568-022300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest wind in the passes to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the

passes to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 48 74 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-022300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather