WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

513 FPUS56 KSEW 160956

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 55 70 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 53 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 55 67 / 20 10 10

Everett 70 53 66 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then patchy drizzle late in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 54 72 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 74 53 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 56 71 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Patchy drizzle late in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 54 71 / 20 10 10

Enumclaw 73 52 70 / 20 10 10

North Bend 76 53 72 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 55 68 / 30 10 20

Sumas 73 56 71 / 30 10 20

$$

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 54 68 / 30 10 20

Mount Vernon 72 54 70 / 30 10 20

$$

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 53 69 / 20 10 20

Eastsound 68 56 67 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 53 65 / 20 10 20

Port Townsend 65 53 65 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy drizzle late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 52 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 52 71 / 10 0 10

Olympia 74 51 72 / 20 0 10

$$

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 53 66 / 20 10 20

Sequim 66 53 66 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 52 63 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 54 65 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 52 66 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet increasing to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 41 50 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers through the

day. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then a chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9500 feet. Freezing level near

12500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 46 53 / 20 10 20

$$

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Patchy drizzle late in the morning. Snow level near

9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Freezing level near

13000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 48 62 / 10 0 10

Stevens Pass 65 46 60 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

256 AM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in

the morning. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

