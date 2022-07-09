WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

_____

819 FPUS56 KSEW 090952

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 56 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 53 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 56 71 / 10 20 10

Everett 71 55 71 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 55 75 / 0 10 0

Tacoma 74 54 74 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 74 57 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 56 73 / 0 20 10

Enumclaw 73 52 72 / 0 10 0

North Bend 75 54 74 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 56 70 / 10 0 10

Sumas 73 56 72 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 55 70 / 10 0 10

Mount Vernon 72 55 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 54 69 / 10 0 10

Eastsound 68 56 68 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 55 68 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 66 53 67 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 53 75 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 73 53 74 / 0 0 0

Olympia 74 52 75 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 53 68 / 10 10 10

Sequim 68 53 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 54 65 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 57 67 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 55 67 / 10 0 20

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 42 55 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 44 55 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near

11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet increasing

to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 63 44 61 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 63 45 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet increasing

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

