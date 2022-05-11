WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ 243 FPUS56 KSEW 112204 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. WAZ558-121100- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 45 54 40 57 \/ 60 100 60 20 $$ WAZ559-121100- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 43 50 36 55 \/ 70 100 50 30 $$ WAZ507-121100- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 53 40 56 \/ 50 100 70 20 Everett 44 53 39 56 \/ 50 100 80 20 $$ WAZ509-121100- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 45 56 40 59 \/ 60 100 60 30 Tacoma 45 54 38 57 \/ 70 100 50 30 $$ WAZ556-121100- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 46 55 40 58 \/ 50 100 60 20 $$ WAZ555-121100- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 58 41 59 \/ 50 100 90 30 Enumclaw 43 55 38 56 \/ 60 100 70 20 North Bend 44 58 39 59 \/ 50 100 80 30 $$ WAZ503-121100- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 55 41 56 \/ 50 90 70 30 Sumas 46 57 40 57 \/ 60 90 80 40 $$ WAZ506-121100- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 54 41 56 \/ 40 90 60 30 Mount Vernon 47 55 41 58 \/ 40 90 80 30 $$ WAZ001-121100- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 53 40 55 \/ 60 90 50 30 Eastsound 45 51 41 53 \/ 60 90 60 30 $$ WAZ510-121100- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 54 41 56 \/ 50 90 60 20 Port Townsend 43 51 38 54 \/ 50 90 60 20 $$ WAZ511-121100- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 42 51 36 56 \/ 80 100 40 40 $$ WAZ504-121100- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 44 52 38 56 \/ 80 100 40 30 Olympia 43 52 36 57 \/ 80 100 40 30 $$ WAZ512-121100- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-121100- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 41 51 38 53 \/ 80 90 50 30 Sequim 42 52 36 54 \/ 60 90 50 30 $$ WAZ515-121100- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 41 49 40 51 \/ 100 90 50 50 $$ WAZ517-121100- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 46 52 43 54 \/ 100 100 40 60 $$ WAZ516-121100- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 41 51 38 53 \/ 100 80 50 60 $$ WAZ513-121100- Olympics- 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 32 23 34 \/ 70 90 60 40 $$ WAZ567-121100- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 11 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 32 39 27 38 \/ 40 90 90 40 $$ WAZ568-121100- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 46 30 45 \/ 40 90 80 20 Stevens Pass 33 43 28 41 \/ 30 90 80 10 $$ WAZ569-121100- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 304 PM PDT Wed May 11 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 9 inches. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. $$