WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ 122 FPUS56 KSEW 081005 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-082300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 53 38 49 \/ 60 50 70 $$ WAZ559-082300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 36 49 \/ 80 40 70 $$ WAZ507-082300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 53 38 48 \/ 80 90 70 Everett 51 36 47 \/ 80 70 70 $$ WAZ509-082300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 54 38 50 \/ 70 50 70 Tacoma 53 37 50 \/ 60 50 70 $$ WAZ556-082300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 54 38 48 \/ 70 70 70 $$ WAZ555-082300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 54 37 47 \/ 100 80 90 Enumclaw 51 36 45 \/ 80 60 70 North Bend 54 36 47 \/ 90 70 80 $$ WAZ503-082300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 52 39 48 \/ 60 60 50 Sumas 52 38 48 \/ 80 50 60 $$ WAZ506-082300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 40 48 \/ 60 60 60 Mount Vernon 53 39 48 \/ 70 60 60 $$ WAZ001-082300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 52 37 49 \/ 50 60 50 Eastsound 50 39 46 \/ 60 60 50 $$ WAZ510-082300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 52 40 49 \/ 70 50 60 Port Townsend 50 38 47 \/ 70 40 50 $$ WAZ511-082300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 52 36 50 \/ 80 30 70 $$ WAZ504-082300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 53 37 48 \/ 90 50 70 Olympia 53 35 50 \/ 80 40 70 $$ WAZ512-082300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-082300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 52 37 47 \/ 70 40 40 Sequim 53 36 48 \/ 70 30 50 $$ WAZ515-082300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 37 45 \/ 90 40 70 $$ WAZ517-082300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 41 47 \/ 90 40 80 $$ WAZ516-082300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely late in the morning. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 36 46 \/ 90 50 70 $$ WAZ513-082300- Olympics- 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 33 21 27 \/ 70 50 40 $$ WAZ567-082300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain showers and snow showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 13 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 36 25 29 \/ 100 80 80 $$ WAZ568-082300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 6 to 9 inches. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 21 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 40 27 33 \/ 100 80 70 Stevens Pass 37 25 29 \/ 100 80 70 $$ WAZ569-082300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 304 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 17 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. 