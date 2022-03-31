WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

424 FPUS56 KSEW 311018

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-312300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 40 54 / 20 10 10

WAZ559-312300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 38 52 / 30 10 20

WAZ507-312300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 41 52 / 20 10 10

Everett 50 39 51 / 30 10 10

WAZ509-312300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 38 56 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 54 37 54 / 20 10 10

WAZ556-312300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 40 55 / 20 10 10

WAZ555-312300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 35 56 / 50 10 10

Enumclaw 51 36 53 / 30 20 10

North Bend 53 37 56 / 40 10 10

WAZ503-312300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 39 50 / 20 10 40

Sumas 51 37 51 / 30 10 40

WAZ506-312300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 50 / 20 10 40

Mount Vernon 52 38 52 / 30 10 30

WAZ001-312300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 41 50 / 20 10 50

Eastsound 48 41 47 / 20 10 40

WAZ510-312300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 41 51 / 20 10 40

Port Townsend 49 41 50 / 20 10 30

WAZ511-312300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 37 52 / 20 10 20

WAZ504-312300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 35 55 / 20 10 10

Olympia 55 35 54 / 20 10 20

WAZ512-312300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WAZ514-312300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 39 48 / 20 10 50

Sequim 50 38 50 / 20 10 40

WAZ515-312300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 39 48 / 20 10 60

WAZ517-312300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 39 51 / 30 10 40

WAZ516-312300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 39 48 / 30 10 60

WAZ513-312300-

Olympics-

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 27 33 / 40 10 50

WAZ567-312300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 24 36 / 50 20 20

WAZ568-312300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 27 43 / 30 10 0

Stevens Pass 34 22 39 / 30 10 0

WAZ569-312300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

