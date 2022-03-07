WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

466 FPUS56 KSEW 071106

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-080000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 50 41 46 / 10 30 70

$$

WAZ559-080000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 38 46 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ507-080000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 50 41 46 / 10 30 50

Everett 49 40 46 / 10 30 50

$$

WAZ509-080000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 41 47 / 10 20 70

Tacoma 51 40 47 / 10 20 70

$$

WAZ556-080000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 41 47 / 10 30 60

$$

WAZ555-080000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 40 46 / 10 50 60

Enumclaw 49 38 44 / 10 30 80

North Bend 52 39 46 / 10 40 70

$$

WAZ503-080000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 38 49 / 10 20 20

Sumas 48 38 48 / 10 30 20

$$

WAZ506-080000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 40 48 / 10 20 30

Mount Vernon 50 40 48 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ001-080000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 38 48 / 10 20 30

Eastsound 46 39 45 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ510-080000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 40 49 / 10 20 30

Port Townsend 49 40 47 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ511-080000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 38 48 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ504-080000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 40 49 / 10 20 70

Olympia 53 38 49 / 10 20 60

$$

WAZ512-080000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30. North

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-080000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 39 47 / 10 10 30

Sequim 50 38 46 / 10 10 30

$$

WAZ515-080000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 40 48 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ517-080000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 44 49 / 10 20 50

$$

WAZ516-080000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 39 50 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ513-080000-

Olympics-

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening.

Freezing level near 2000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 27 30 / 10 20 30

$$

WAZ567-080000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Freezing

level near 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 25 32 / 10 30 30

$$

WAZ568-080000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely through the

day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to

500 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 30 34 / 10 40 80

Stevens Pass 35 28 32 / 10 40 80

$$

WAZ569-080000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near

5000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

$$

