WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

362 FPUS56 KSEW 241042

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-250000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 26 47 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-250000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 24 46 / 20 0 0

WAZ507-250000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 27 46 / 0 0 0

Everett 39 25 46 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-250000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 24 49 / 20 0 0

Tacoma 42 23 47 / 20 0 0

WAZ556-250000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 42 25 48 / 10 0 0

WAZ555-250000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 23 49 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 40 22 47 / 20 0 0

North Bend 42 22 49 / 10 0 0

WAZ503-250000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 41 25 45 / 0 0 0

Sumas 41 24 45 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-250000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 29 44 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 41 26 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-250000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 40. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 40 29 43 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 38 30 42 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-250000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 27 46 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 39 29 44 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-250000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. North

part, gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph north part.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind 15 to

30 mph, Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. South part, northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 24 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-250000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 23 49 / 20 0 0

Olympia 44 22 49 / 20 0 0

WAZ512-250000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind around

10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 30. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-250000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 40 27 44 / 0 0 0

Sequim 39 26 44 / 10 0 0

WAZ515-250000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 41 29 44 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-250000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 29 50 / 10 0 0

WAZ516-250000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 25 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-250000-

Olympics-

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 2000 feet

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 16 33 / 10 0 0

WAZ567-250000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 3000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 13 34 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-250000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of snow in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Freezing level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. Light

wind in the passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Freezing level near 3500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 11 33 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 25 8 30 / 10 0 0

WAZ569-250000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

241 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 5000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

