WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 834 FPUS56 KSEW 072243 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. WAZ558-081200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 35 44 32 46 \/ 40 30 10 0 $$ WAZ559-081200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 31 41 32 44 \/ 30 30 10 0 $$ WAZ507-081200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Very windy. A chance of snow in the evening. A slight chance of rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 34 42 34 45 \/ 50 30 10 0 Everett 33 41 33 44 \/ 60 40 10 0 $$ WAZ509-081200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early morning, then partly cloudy late in the night. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 36 45 32 48 \/ 50 30 10 0 Tacoma 34 44 30 45 \/ 40 30 10 0 $$ WAZ556-081200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 35 43 33 47 \/ 50 40 10 0 $$ WAZ555-081200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 33 43 34 49 \/ 80 60 20 0 Enumclaw 33 42 31 48 \/ 60 40 10 0 North Bend 34 42 34 48 \/ 80 40 10 0 $$ WAZ503-081200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 31 40 34 45 \/ 30 60 40 0 Sumas 28 39 34 45 \/ 40 70 60 0 $$ WAZ506-081200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 34 42 36 44 \/ 30 50 30 0 Mount Vernon 33 42 34 47 \/ 50 40 20 0 $$ WAZ001-081200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 32 42 35 43 \/ 20 50 30 0 Eastsound 32 41 36 41 \/ 20 60 40 0 $$ WAZ510-081200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 35 44 36 46 \/ 40 40 20 0 Port Townsend 34 43 36 45 \/ 30 30 10 0 $$ WAZ511-081200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Partly cloudy late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 32 43 31 45 \/ 40 40 10 0 $$ WAZ504-081200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow until early morning. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 35 44 32 46 \/ 60 30 0 0 Olympia 34 45 31 45 \/ 50 30 10 0 $$ WAZ512-081200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow until early morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-081200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 32 43 34 44 \/ 40 50 30 0 Sequim 31 43 34 46 \/ 30 30 20 0 $$ WAZ515-081200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 34 42 36 44 \/ 60 80 40 0 $$ WAZ517-081200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 39 46 37 48 \/ 60 50 10 0 $$ WAZ516-081200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 34 44 34 48 \/ 40 70 30 0 $$ WAZ513-081200- Olympics- 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 18 27 23 33 \/ 40 40 20 0 $$ WAZ567-081200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 4 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 15 28 25 36 \/ 40 70 50 0 $$ WAZ568-081200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 25 31 24 34 \/ 80 50 10 0 Stevens Pass 20 26 19 30 \/ 80 50 10 0 $$ WAZ569-081200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather