WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 35 44 32 46 / 40 30 10 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 31 41 32 44 / 30 30 10 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. A chance of snow in the evening. A slight

chance of rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 34 42 34 45 / 50 30 10 0

Everett 33 41 33 44 / 60 40 10 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

until early morning, then partly cloudy late in the night. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 45 32 48 / 50 30 10 0

Tacoma 34 44 30 45 / 40 30 10 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 35 43 33 47 / 50 40 10 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until early

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

late in the night. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 33 43 34 49 / 80 60 20 0

Enumclaw 33 42 31 48 / 60 40 10 0

North Bend 34 42 34 48 / 80 40 10 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight, then a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 31 40 34 45 / 30 60 40 0

Sumas 28 39 34 45 / 40 70 60 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 34 42 36 44 / 30 50 30 0

Mount Vernon 33 42 34 47 / 50 40 20 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 32 42 35 43 / 20 50 30 0

Eastsound 32 41 36 41 / 20 60 40 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

A chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 35 44 36 46 / 40 40 20 0

Port Townsend 34 43 36 45 / 30 30 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Partly cloudy late in the night. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 32 43 31 45 / 40 40 10 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of snow until early morning. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 35 44 32 46 / 60 30 0 0

Olympia 34 45 31 45 / 50 30 10 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow until early

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late

in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 32 43 34 44 / 40 50 30 0

Sequim 31 43 34 46 / 30 30 20 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy late in the night. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 34 42 36 44 / 60 80 40 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 39 46 37 48 / 60 50 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 34 44 34 48 / 40 70 30 0

Olympics-

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow

through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing

to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 18 27 23 33 / 40 40 20 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of

snow through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

4 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 15 28 25 36 / 40 70 50 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation of 5 to

9 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 25 31 24 34 / 80 50 10 0

Stevens Pass 20 26 19 30 / 80 50 10 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

242 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of snow through the day. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

