WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely

late in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 48 36 43 / 100 90 60 40

WAZ559-071200-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain

late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 42 46 33 41 / 100 80 50 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 47 34 42 / 100 80 50 40

Everett 41 46 33 40 / 100 80 50 40

Tacoma Area-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 49 36 45 / 100 90 60 50

Tacoma 43 48 35 43 / 100 90 60 40

WAZ556-071200-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely late in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 48 36 43 / 100 90 60 40

WAZ555-071200-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 41 47 35 42 / 100 100 80 60

Enumclaw 41 46 33 42 / 100 90 70 40

North Bend 41 46 35 42 / 100 90 70 50

WAZ503-071200-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind

20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 38 45 32 40 / 100 80 40 50

Sumas 36 43 30 39 / 100 90 60 70

WAZ506-071200-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 46 35 42 / 100 80 40 50

Mount Vernon 41 48 34 42 / 100 80 50 40

San Juan County-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 37 45 33 42 / 100 80 30 50

Eastsound 38 44 33 41 / 100 80 30 50

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 48 35 43 / 100 80 40 40

Port Townsend 41 47 34 42 / 100 80 40 40

Hood Canal Area-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 47 33 42 / 100 90 60 40

Southwest Interior-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO NOON PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 48 36 44 / 100 90 60 40

Olympia 43 48 35 44 / 100 90 60 40

WAZ512-071200-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

WAZ514-071200-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rain at

times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 38 45 32 42 / 100 80 40 40

Sequim 37 45 30 42 / 100 80 30 40

WAZ515-071200-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 38 45 34 42 / 100 80 50 60

Central Coast-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late

in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 49 40 46 / 100 90 60 50

North Coast-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 39 45 34 44 / 100 80 60 60

Olympics-

Olympics-

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 9 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge 5 to 11 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near

4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 24 31 18 27 / 100 80 30 40

WAZ567-071200-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.

Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 13 to

25 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 28 32 19 26 / 100 100 70 60

WAZ568-071200-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning. Rain and snow

likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Snow

level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind in the passes 15 to 30 mph becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to

27 inches. West wind in the passes 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 35 25 30 / 100 90 70 40

Stevens Pass 28 32 21 26 / 100 90 70 40

WAZ569-071200-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

234 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog late in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

6 to 11 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 16 to

33 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

