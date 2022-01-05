WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 35 49 42 46 / 100 100 100 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 33 46 41 45 / 100 90 90 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 34 48 42 46 / 100 80 90 80

Everett 32 46 40 44 / 100 80 90 80

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 36 51 43 48 / 100 100 100 90

Tacoma 34 50 42 47 / 100 100 100 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 35 49 42 47 / 100 100 90 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 25 to

35 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph, except gusts to 45 mph

near gaps in the terrain.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 33 48 40 46 / 100 100 100 90

Enumclaw 34 48 40 46 / 100 100 100 90

North Bend 34 47 40 46 / 100 100 100 90

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 28 44 37 43 / 100 70 90 80

Sumas 26 42 36 41 / 100 80 100 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 32 45 39 45 / 100 70 90 80

Mount Vernon 33 47 39 46 / 100 80 90 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 30 44 36 43 / 100 60 90 80

Eastsound 29 43 37 42 / 100 70 90 80

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 34 48 41 46 / 100 70 90 80

Port Townsend 33 46 40 45 / 100 70 90 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 33 48 40 46 / 100 100 100 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 36 51 43 47 / 100 100 100 90

Olympia 34 50 42 47 / 100 100 100 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts

one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow until early morning, then rain

late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows near 30.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Patchy fog in the evening. Rain.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near

30. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 32 45 38 44 / 100 80 90 70

Sequim 31 46 36 44 / 100 80 90 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning. Rain after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 32 45 38 43 / 100 80 90 60

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 37 51 43 48 / 100 100 100 80

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Patchy fog in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 33 48 39 44 / 100 80 90 60

Olympics-

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

8500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to

10 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 22 33 24 29 / 100 90 90 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 8 to 11 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation 12 to 24 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet

decreasing to below 500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 20 33 27 31 / 100 90 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 13 to 19 inches. East wind

in the passes 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 8 to 15 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation 25 to 43 inches. Southwest wind

in the passes 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 20 to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet after midnight. West

wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 23 37 31 34 / 100 100 100 90

Stevens Pass 16 33 27 31 / 100 100 100 90

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

215 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

7500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 12 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times until late afternoon.

Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation 18 to 33 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

