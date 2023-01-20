WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

205 FPUS56 KPQR 200823 AAA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1223 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night, and

Saturday.

WAZ021-201215-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1223 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind

15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ020-201215-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1223 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-201215-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1223 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet, increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet,

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ019-201215-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1223 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog this evening. Partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet,

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. South wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. West wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

_____

