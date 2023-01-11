WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

230 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

230 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

230 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers this morning, then

a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast wind

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

230 AM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

.TODAY...Scattered snow and rain showers this morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Little or snow accumulation. Breezy. Southeast wind 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet, increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Breezy.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain

likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Snow level

3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

