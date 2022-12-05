WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

136 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and

Wednesday.

WAZ021-051230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

136 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light wind in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

WAZ020-051230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

136 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain

with a slight chance of freezing drizzle. Snow level 1500 feet.

Additional snow accumulation of up to one inch. Additional ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain

and freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow. Rain. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely with a

chance of snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. A chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

WAZ040-051230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

136 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

freezing drizzle with a slight chance of drizzle. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Light wind. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Snow and rain

likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

WAZ019-051230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

136 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and

freezing drizzle. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and

snow in the morning. Free air freezing level at the surface in

the afternoon. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

