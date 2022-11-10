WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

728 FPUS56 KPQR 101026

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

226 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Veterans Day.

WAZ021-110045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

226 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

WAZ020-110045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

226 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

WAZ040-110045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

226 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Areas of frost in the evening. Partly cloudy in the

evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s.

WAZ019-110045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

226 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Free air

freezing level at the surface, rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

