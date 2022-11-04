WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ 828 FPUS56 KPQR 041212 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday. WAZ021-050045- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch. .SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ020-050045- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around over two inches. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows around 40. West wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers, mainly in the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ022-050045- I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Including the cities of Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. TEMPERATURE Kelso 58 43 49 $$ WAZ040-050045- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to over two inches. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening. Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ WAZ019-050045- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 512 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level 8000 feet. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around over two inches. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 7500 feet, decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Windy. West wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches. .SATURDAY...Snow showers. Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 2500 feet. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$