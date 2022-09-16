WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ 776 FPUS56 KPQR 161038 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 338 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday. WAZ021-162345- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 338 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ WAZ020-162345- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 338 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ WAZ040-162345- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 338 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ WAZ019-162345- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 338 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level 8000 feet. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. $$

_____