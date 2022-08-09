WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

267 FPUS56 KPQR 091044

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

344 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-092330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

344 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Areas of morning fog. Cloudy with isolated showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-092330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

344 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

55 to 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

until midday. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs around 75. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-092330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

344 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-092330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

344 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Snow level above 8000 feet

in the morning. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level

13000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather