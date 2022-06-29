WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

488 FPUS56 KPQR 291036

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Portland OR

336 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-292345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

336 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Occasional drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ020-292345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

336 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Occasional drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light wind. Chance of rain

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ040-292345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

336 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Occasional drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-292345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

336 AM PDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Occasional drizzle this morning. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet,

rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

12000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

