WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022

555 FPUS56 KPQR 250940

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-252315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, gusts to 20 mph increasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

WAZ020-252315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ022-252315-

I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-

Including the cities of Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso 89 61 93

WAZ040-252315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer, hot. Highs 85 to 95. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-252315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

240 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Free air freezing level

14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet

in the afternoon. Free air freezing level 13000 feet in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet in the evening. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

11000 feet rising to 12000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 12000 feet.

