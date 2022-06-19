WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

953 FPUS56 KPQR 191053

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-192315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers until midday. Highs around 60. West wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle late. Lows around 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 60 to

65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs around

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-192315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle late. Lows 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of morning drizzle. Highs 60 to

65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-192315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-192315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

353 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers until afternoon,

then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers until midnight. Snow level 7500 feet

in the evening. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

rising to 12000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

12000 feet rising to 13000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

