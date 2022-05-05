WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

522 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday

Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

522 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph increasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rain showers likely

late. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain until afternoon, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

522 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rain showers likely

late. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain until afternoon, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

522 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

522 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the late

morning and early afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10

to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain until early afternoon, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times until midday. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening.

Free air freezing level 3500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level 3500 feet in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Free air freezing level 4000 feet in the morning.

