WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

_____

428 FPUS56 KPQR 061036

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

336 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-062345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

336 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then scattered rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ020-062345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

336 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain and snow showers

in the evening, then scattered rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ040-062345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

336 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

55 to 60. East wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Colder. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500

feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in

the evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain and snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ019-062345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

336 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level at the surface rising to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level

11000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous rain and snow showers. Cooler. Snow level

5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain and snow showers in the evening,

then numerous snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level

2500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Numerous snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then numerous snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather