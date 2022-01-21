WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

_____

577 FPUS56 KPQR 211134

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

334 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-220045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

334 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Isolated

sprinkles in the early morning. Highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-220045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

334 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Isolated

sprinkles early in the morning. Highs around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-220045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

334 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs

around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog until midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-220045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

334 AM PST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Isolated

sprinkles and flurries in the morning. Snow level 3000 feet in the

morning. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising

to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 7000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

