WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Saturday, Saturday Night,

Sunday, Sunday Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-081230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog until midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ020-081230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ040-081230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers through midnight, then rain and

snow showers likely late. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ019-081230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface rising to 4000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Snow level 1500 feet. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Free

air freezing level 6000 feet in the morning.

