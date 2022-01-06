WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

251 FPUS56 KPQR 060730

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

1130 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-061300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1130 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight, gusts to 30 mph. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

one inch to two inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain, heavy at times. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 15

to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one to two inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Lows around

40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one to one and a half inches.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a decreasing

chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, except

west wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph early, easing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-061300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1130 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two

inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain, heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10

to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts two to

over two inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy at times through midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one and a half to over two inches.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely.

Snow level lowering to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to

35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain late.

Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-061300-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1130 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 35.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to two inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain, heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one and a

half to over two inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, heavy at times through midnight. Lows 35 to

40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts one to two inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely. Snow level

lowering to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent Chance of rain. Highs 35 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-061300-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1130 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. New ice accumulation

up to one tenth of an inch. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts one

and a half to two inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain, heavy at times. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

one and a half to over two inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, heavy at times. Snow level lowering

to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 9 to 15 inches. Southwest wind 15

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts one and a half to two inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Snow level 4000

feet decreasing to 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5

inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Snow level at the surface. Little or no snow

accumulation.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 4500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

