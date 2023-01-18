WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

533 FPUS56 KPDT 181158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

WAZ026-190000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ027-190000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ028-190000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ029-190000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

2000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs around 40.

WAZ030-190000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ520-190000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ521-190000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

