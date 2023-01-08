WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

WAZ026-090000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ027-090000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

WAZ028-090000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ029-090000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ALONG

THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

WAZ030-090000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation valleys and up to 3 inches in the mountains.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, except in

the lower to mid 40s valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and up to 1 inch in the

mountains. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ520-090000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain,

mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ521-090000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening, then a chance of mountain snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

