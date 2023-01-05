WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

076 FPUS56 KPDT 051158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

WAZ026-060000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ027-060000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ028-060000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

$$

WAZ029-060000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ALONG THE

BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

$$

WAZ030-060000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ520-060000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

snow and freezing rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

$$

WAZ521-060000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mountain snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mountain snow and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain and mountain snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

mountain snow and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather