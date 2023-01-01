WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

693 FPUS56 KPDT 011158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

WAZ026-020000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the

night. Lows 18 to 22. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog and fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

18 to 23. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ027-020000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the

night. Lows 19 to 22. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ028-020000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain or snow. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-020000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the night.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ030-020000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 16 to

22.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520-020000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog through the night. Lows 17 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain or snow. Lows 16 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ521-020000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 19 to

25.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

