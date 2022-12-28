WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

27. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 1500 feet

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing

snow in the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs

in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and

2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 1500 feet, rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

