WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

...Near Record High Temperatures from today through tonight...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, except in the 70s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

