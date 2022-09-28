WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

WAZ026-282300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ027-282300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ028-282300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ029-282300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ030-282300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper

50s to lower 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ520-282300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid 60s

to lower 70s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ521-282300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

