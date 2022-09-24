WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except

in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid

70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

