WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

630 FPUS56 KPDT 221058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the

80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s to upper

80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s,

except in the 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

