WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

820 FPUS56 KPDT 301058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

WAZ026-302300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ027-302300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ028-302300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 107 to 110. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-302300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 104 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-302300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s, except in

the 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, except

94 to 100 valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, except in the 70s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s,

except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ520-302300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s, except

97 to 103 valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s, except

97 to 104 valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s,

except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to upper

70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the

lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-302300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...Record High Temperatures from Friday through Sunday night...

.TODAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

