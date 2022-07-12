WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

WAZ026-122300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ027-122300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WAZ028-122300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ029-122300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WAZ030-122300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ520-122300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper

70s to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ521-122300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

