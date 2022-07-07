WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

944 FPUS56 KPDT 071059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

WAZ026-072300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-072300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ028-072300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ029-072300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the 90s.

$$

WAZ030-072300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ520-072300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower

80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-072300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

