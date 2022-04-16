WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. East

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, mountain snow likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows 17 to 24.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the 40s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level

1500 feet, rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

