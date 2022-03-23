WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 993 FPUS56 KPDT 231059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 WAZ026-232300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ027-232300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ028-232300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ029-232300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ030-232300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ520-232300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ521-232300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather