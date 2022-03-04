WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

_____

706 FPUS56 KPDT 041158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather