WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

WAZ026-130000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-130000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ028-130000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-130000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ030-130000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520-130000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, high mountain snow

and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ521-130000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and

high mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

