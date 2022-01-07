WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

069 FPUS56 KPDT 072256

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

WAZ026-081200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Very

windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 19 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

21. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ027-081200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Very windy. West wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

22. Light wind.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ028-081200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

22. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ029-081200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-081200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in the 20s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ520-081200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 19 to

26. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing

to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ521-081200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

