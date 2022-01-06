WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Very

windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 18 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Very windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely in the evening,

then rain and high mountain snow overnight. High mountain snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain

and high mountain snow likely in the afternoon. High mountain

snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy.

Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in

the 20s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Lows 18 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and

mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to 2500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 25. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

