WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 817 FPUS56 KPDT 062256 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 WAZ026-071200- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 21. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ027-071200- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ028-071200- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ029-071200- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ030-071200- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely in the evening, then rain and high mountain snow overnight. High mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow in the morning, then rain and high mountain snow likely in the afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Very windy. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 18 to 27. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ520-071200- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 25. Very windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ521-071200- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$