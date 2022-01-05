WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 786 FPUS56 KPDT 052256 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 WAZ026-061200- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 23. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 18. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-061200- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 17 to 25. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 21. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. $$ WAZ028-061200- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 19 to 29. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 23. $$ WAZ029-061200- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ030-061200- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and 5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. $$ WAZ520-061200- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 7 to 15 inches valleys and 9 to 19 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 17 to 23. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow accumulation of 9 to 19 inches. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Lows 18 to 24. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25. $$ WAZ521-061200- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 29.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 24.