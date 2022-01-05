WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation

of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 23.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 16 to 18.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, a chance of freezing rain or snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 17 to 25.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 16 to 21.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 23.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then rain likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches valleys and

5 to 11 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to

22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and a chance of

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation of 7 to 15 inches

valleys and 9 to 19 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 17 to 23. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Mountain snow

accumulation of 9 to 19 inches. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows 18 to 24. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 11 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a chance of freezing rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 24.

